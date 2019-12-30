By JOSEPH OPENDA

A Nakuru court has allowed the police to detain an officer suspected of attempted murder for five days.

Mr Saka Achimba is accused of attempting to kill his former lover Phanice Nyabaro, 27, and her sister Ruth Nyabaro, 17, by dousing them with petrol before setting them on fire on Saturday.

Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo allowed the police to continue holding Mr Saka Achimba for five more days as they conclude investigations.

ARRESTED

The incident occurred at Fire Administration Police line in Bondeni estate on the outskirts of Nakuru Town. The suspect was, however, arrested and taken to Nakuru Central Police Station.

The police said they needed to record statements from the two women who are still recuperating at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

The court heard that the two, who sustained serious burns, were unable to record statements by Monday.

PETROL

Ruth alleged that Mr Achimba had been threatening to kill Phanice who had broken up with him several weeks ago.

Mr Achimba is said to have gone to Phanice’s shop carrying petrol in a jerry can, doused the two sisters, before setting them on fire.

Mr Joseph Keriyo, Nakuru Level Five Hospital’s head of clinical services said the two were admitted to the facility with difficulties in breathing.