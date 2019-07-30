By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Nakuru Vocational Polytechnic, one of the oldest technical and vocational training centres in the county, has been grappling with lack of equipment and understaffing.

In a bid to give the centre a facelift and replace the ageing and obsolete equipment, Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration bought equipment worth Sh20 million in the last financial year.

“In the just concluded financial year, the devolved unit set aside Sh20million to modernise our ageing equipment to give our trainees first-hand experience on what kind of machines they will be working with once they leave the centre,” said Mr David Mwangi, the county director of vocational training.

EQUIPMENT

Mr Mwangi said that with an increasing population which stands at 4,251, the centre is working round the clock to update its equipment.

Recently, some of the 43 children rescued from the streets indicated that they were keen to join the centre.

Some of the courses offered at the centre include motor vehicle mechanics, fashion and design, hair and beauty, carpentry and joinery, metal fabrication, food and beverage, agri-business, refrigeration, masonry, information communication and technology (ICT), electrical installation, leather work and plumbing.

Nakuru County has 28 vocational training centres with a workforce of 107, which is not enough to handle a population of 4,251 learners.

“The vocational training centres have a shortfall of 212 tutors whose absence has seen the current staff overworked,” said Mr Mwangi.