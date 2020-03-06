By JOSEPH OPENDA

More by this Author

A school in Nakuru County has resolved to let pupils elect their governing council through a mini poll, as part of a process aimed at nurturing leadership skills.

St Peter’s Elite School in Gilgil is exposing pupils to the democratic electoral process as laid down by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Its election, which Chief Principal Linet Yugi said was introduced in 2019, is a replica of the national vote.

Ms Yugi said the goals are to expose the learners to the realities of governance and prepare them for future leadership roles.

“The election process exposes them to the democratic system, enabling them to understand leaders' different roles," she said.

A Pupil of St Peter's Elite School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, votes during election of members of the Students' Governing Council on March 4, 2020. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Advertisement

THE SYSTEM

Members of the school's governing council are a president, a deputy president, governors and senators in charge of class streams and members of county assembly, who are in charge of classrooms.

The leaders hold the positions for one academic year.

In the election held on Wednesday, one Meshack Kipruto won the presidential race with 427 out of the 800 votes cast.

Gilgil's IEBC Coordinator Jeremiah Nguthu, who presided over the vote, declared it free, fair and transparent.

Meshack Kipruto, a pupil at St Peter's Elite School in Gilgil, Nakuru County celebrates after winning the presidential election on March 4, 2020. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Nguthu said the exercise helps the pupils identify themselves with the society.

“We liaise with the school in running the process to ensure everything runs in accordance with guidelines provided in law," she said.

"We also carryout voter education for both students and teachers to make sure they understand the process and its importance."

She added that schools were warming up to the idea and that the commission was engaging at least seven on the process.