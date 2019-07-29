Nakuru puts in place stringent waste management measures

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Nakuru County government has put in place stringent measures aimed at addressing the disposal of waste in major markets.

At the same time Nakuru County Environment Chief Officer Kiogora Muriithi said local traders and truck drivers from Kisii, Meru, Nyeri and other neighbouring counties who supply fresh produce will also be subjected to the same regulations.

“The new regulations will be applied in a couple of weeks, we still need time to put the paperwork in place,” said Mr Muriithi.

“Our study has shown that more than one third of the waste at the market is material used to cover fresh produce from neighbouring countries like Uganda and Tanzania. We want the traders to be accountable for their waste by carrying it back to their countries and counties,” said Mr Muriithi.

ORGANIC WASTE

The market receives tons of bananas from Uganda, Kisii and Meru. The bananas are usually covered with waste from the farm to preserve it before it arrives at the market. The market also gets green maize from Tanzania and Uganda.

Mr Muriithi said the county is in talks with welfare groups at the market and Egerton University to turn the organic waste into an income generating venture.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to launch a programme where the more than 10 tons of waste generated at the market will be used to manufacture organic fertilizer by experts at Egerton University,” said Mr Muriithi.

UNPAID DUES

The new measures come at a time when the department of Trade is facing a myriad of problems. The department’s vehicles are grounded while casual workers are yet to be paid their dues.

Mr Muriithi assured traders at the market will be upgraded.

“Despite the budgetary constraints, the county is committed to ensure the traders conduct their business in a conducive environment and that is why we are collaborating with other organisations and institutions to keep the market clean,” said Mr Muriithi.