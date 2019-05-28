By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI

By KATE WANDERI

By NANCY NAHOLI

Lawyers from National Legal Aid Service (NLAS) on Tuesday represented various litigants for free at the Nakuru Law Courts.

The lawyers represented the clients before Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo.

Flora Bidali, an advocate of the High Court, who oversaw the event, said their main aim was to represent clients who lack lawyers and to create legal awareness.

“Not everybody is exposed to the legal framework, so it is our duty as the national Legal Aid Service to offer services to the members of the public,” said Ms Bidali who is the project coordinator in Nakuru.

She said NLAS was launched in 2008.

MANDATE

“We are here with a mandate under the Constitution to provide legal aid awareness and legal aid services to the members of the public.”

But she said they are limited in the cases they are representing.

“When it comes to representing (people) in court, we have a limit but that is being addressed by the regulations coming up under the Legal Aid Act,” she said.

Ms Bidali added that they will provide legal advice to the publics at no fee.

The programme is currently running in the five counties of Nakuru, Nairobi, Eldoret, Mombasa and Kisumu.