By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Nakuru County will for the first time in the history of devolution have a hall of fame for its heroes.

The roll of honour will be inaugurated after the Nakuru County Honours and Awards Bill, 2019 is enacted into law.

The Bill sponsored by Kabazi MCA Peter Kibe Mbae has gone through the first reading and is now headed for public participation as required by the Constitution.

After the public participation it will go through the second and third readings before it is forwarded to Governor Kinyanjui for signing into law or he may recommend further amendments.

LEGAL RECOGNITION

“The objective and the purpose of this Bill, once it is enacted into law by Governor Lee Kinyanjui, is to provide a legal framework for recognition and honour of Nakuru County heroes and heroines,” said Dr Mbae.

The Bill seeks to eliminate the unstructured manner in which some outstanding residents were in the past recognised and some roads named after them without proper vetting and public participation.

The Bill will establish the County Honours Advisory Committee which will receive and consider applications for persons recommended for the conferment of a county honour.

MERIT

According to the Bill, a person will merit the conferment of a county honour if he or she has positively contributed and exhibited exemplary qualities, actions and achievements of heroism.

Those who have sacrificed and shown bravery, patriotism, leadership, excellence of the defence, benefit or betterment of the county will also be honoured.

At the same time, residents who have made exemplary contribution to the county in the fields of journalism, economic, social, scientific, academic, public administration, governance, sports, business, security or other fields will also be honoured.

PUBLIC OFFICERS

Public officers who have made an exemplary contribution to the betterment of the county government, independent commission or an independent office will also be honoured.

The Bill further states that the person who has brought honour, glory or pride to the county will be awarded medals.

The medals include Chief of the Order of the Golden Crown (CGC) which is reserved for governors.

The Elder of Order of the Golden Crown (EGC) will be awarded to deputy governors, county executives, chairperson of the public service board and the county assembly Speaker.

The Moran of the Order of the Golden Crown (MGC) is reserved for the secretary and head of the public service, MCAs, chief offices, county assembly clerk, members of the county assembly board and spouses of the governor and deputy governor.

Outstanding residents in entrepreneurship, hospitality, business, farming, entertainment and also industrialists and researchers will be awarded the Chief of the Order of the Burning Sword (CBS).

EBS

Jurists, arbitrators, mediators, reconciliatory heroes, counsellors, peace keepers, human rights crusaders, enforcement officers and prosecution officers will be awarded the honour of the Elder of the Order of Burning Sword (EBS).

The Moran of the Order of Burning Sword (MBS) will be awarded to spiritual, community, women, cultural, youth and Nyumba Kumi leaders.

Others in that category include environmentalists, charitable organisations, non-governmental organisations, societies and clubs.

The League of Champions Medal (LGM) will be reserved for journalists, sportsmen and women, talented individuals, educationists, musicians, arts, innovators and inventors.

RESIDENTS

The Distinguished Conduct Order (DCO), Distinguished Service Medal (DSM) and Governors Commendation (GCM) medals are open to the residents.

County heroes who are in dire need of assistance will be accorded healthcare services, housing, food, clean water, social security and free transport to attend public functions within the county to which they are invited.

The Bill proposes a fine of Sh100,000 or six months imprisonment or both to residents who unlawfully acquire, solicit or procure county honours.