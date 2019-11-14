By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Nakuru County government has set aside Sh6.5 million for the construction of an ultramodern social hall in Menengai East Ward.

The 500 seater Teachers Social Hall, which is 80 per cent complete, will have Wi-Fi connection once it is completed by the end of the year.

The County Chief Officer in charge of Gender, Culture and Social Services Tume Abduba said this will be the first hall in the county to free Wi-Fi services.

“Menengai East Ward residents will soon start enjoying free Wi-Fi. This is in line with Governor Lee Kinyanjui government’s resolve to empower the youth to create online jobs,” said Ms Abduba.

RECREATIONAL FACILITIES

Ms Abduba said the revamping of recreational facilities in the county is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Kenya’s Vision 2030.

“We are required to provide space for the youth and disabled persons. Since the hall will be fitted with Wi-Fi, young people will have an opportunity to conduct online businesses,” said Ms Abduba.

“We intend to use the hall to host Nakuru Cultural Festival,” she added.

She announced that Menengai Social Hall will also be refurbished.

“These halls will be used by the county to identify talents among the youth,” added Ms Abduba.

Ms Abduba was speaking on Wednesday when she inspected the ongoing construction of the Teachers Social Hall. She was accompanied by the Director of Social Services, Josephat Kimemia and contractor Mungai Muhia.

20 HALLS COMPLETED

Mr Kimemia said that according to the approved County Integrated Development Plan, the devolved unit will build halls in 55 wards.

“So far we have completed 20 halls while those that were inherited from the defunct municipal and county councils will be renovated,” said Mr Kimemia.

Apart from the Teachers Social Hall, other halls are London, Gilgil and Kiptagich. Three new halls have been constructed in Naivasha.

Mr Kimemia said the county has started equipping the new halls.

Some of the precolonial social halls in the county such as Menengai Social Hall, Bondeni, Shabab and Old Town Hall are also earmarked for renovation.