A Nakuru court has released a woman charged with being in possession of illicit brew on a Sh10,000 bond with surety.

Nancy Nyamweya, a resident of Flamingo estate, Tuesday appeared before Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo and was charged with being in possession of 20 litres of busaa whose content was questionable.

She also faced a charge of selling the same brew to residents.

MSAKO PROGRAMME

Ms Nyamweya was arrested by Administration Police officers during a patrol dubbed “Msako programme”.

She was found operating her “bar” business in an illegal premises, without a license from the authorities.

Ms Nyamweya pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Through her lawyer, she pleaded with the court to be released on a reasonable bail, saying that her eight-month-old baby solely depended on her.