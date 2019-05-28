alexa Woman arrested with illicit brew charged in Nakuru court - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nakuru

Woman arrested with illicit brew charged in Nakuru court

Tuesday May 28 2019

Nakuru illicit brew

Police officers destroy equipment used to make illicit brew in Flamingo estate, Nakuru during a crackdown on May 24, 2019. A Nakuru court has released a woman from the estate charged with being in possession of illicit brew on a Sh10,000 bond with surety. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Ms Nyamweya was arrested by Administration Police officers during a patrol dubbed “Msako programme”.
  • She was found operating her “bar” business in an illegal premises, without a license from the authorities.
  • The case will be mentioned on May 30, 2019.
Advertisement
KATE WANDERI
By KATE WANDERI
More by this Author

A Nakuru court has released a woman charged with being in possession of illicit brew on a Sh10,000 bond with surety.

Nancy Nyamweya, a resident of Flamingo estate, Tuesday appeared before Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo and was charged with being in possession of 20 litres of busaa whose content was questionable.

She also faced a charge of selling the same brew to residents.

MSAKO PROGRAMME

Ms Nyamweya was arrested by Administration Police officers during a patrol dubbed “Msako programme”.

She was found operating her “bar” business in an illegal premises, without a license from the authorities.

Related Stories

Ms Nyamweya pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Through her lawyer, she pleaded with the court to be released on a reasonable bail, saying that her eight-month-old baby solely depended on her.

The case will be mentioned on May 30, 2019.