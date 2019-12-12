By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

Police in Nakuru have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing and killing her husband at Gorofa Estate.

Ms Mercy Rita Wanjiru allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Kevin Kuria on the chest as he tried block her from leaving their house at 9.30 am.

According to the area ‘Nyumba Kumi’ elders, Ms Wanjiru had packed her belongings and wanted to leave following frequent domestic fights.

“She had her suitcase already packed but the man would not allow her to leave. An argument ensued before a fight broke out,” said Nyumba Kumi Chairperson Daniel Thiong’o.

“When I was called to intervene, I found the man lying helpless on the floor with blood was oozing from his chest,” Mr Thiong’o said.

Another Nyumba Kumi elder Peter Ng’ang’a said he found the suspect, who looked remorseful, sitting on a chair next to her husband’s body.

“She kept making phone calls to neighbours and friends to help her take her husband to hospital,” Mr Ng'ang'a said.

Mr Ng’ang’a said at one point, the woman was heard saying that was defending herself after he tried to stab her.

Neighbours said the couple often fought. They said each time the couple had a fight, the woman threatened to eliminate her husband.

“They would fight almost daily. During the fights, the woman would threaten to kill her husband,” said Ms Jane Kangogo, a neighbour.

Ms Rosaline Keino added that the suspect, who is said to be a business woman, would sometimes be heard accusing her husband of not providing for the family.

Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu said the man’s body of was moved to Nakuru Level Five hospital mortuary, while the suspect is being held at Nakuru Central Police Station.