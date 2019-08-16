Nakuru worshipers lay red carpet for Prophet Owuor

Motorists using the busy highway were forced to slow down when they reached the turn off to Free Area shopping centre.

Prophet Owuor will start his two-day crusade on Saturday at Menengai grounds in Nakuru west.

By Francis Mureithi

Normal operations at the busy Free Area trading centre on the Nakuru – Nairobi highway almost came to a standstill when followers of the self-proclaimed ‘Prophet’ David Owuor laid a red carpet on a section of the sidewalk to the welcome him in town.

Pedestrians, too, were forced to avoid the pathway as Repentance and Holiness Church faithful rolled out a red carpet which they cleaned with brooms.

As they rolled the carpet, women in their overflowing robes were decorating a small podium where ‘Prophet’ Owuor is expected to address the followers.

“The might prophet will make his first stopover at Free Area and address his followers ahead of the start of the crusade at Menengai grounds,” said a Bishop who declined to be quoted as he is not authorised to speak on behalf of ‘Prophet’ Owuor.

His followers sang and marched along Kenyatta Avenue and Oginga Odinga road before terminating their six kilometre walk to Free Area trading centre.

Some of the followers started arriving in the town with their children on Thursday for the two days healing crusade.

There was heavy traffic at the Central Business District as followers headed to Menengai grounds.

The heavy traffic intensified as the town is a beehive of activities this weekend as the 12th edition of the annual Prinsloo Sevens rugby tournament kicks off on Saturday at Nakuru Athletics Club.

Many hotels in the CBD and on the Kanu Street reported heavy bookings as visitors flocked the town.

“This is a good weekend as all our rooms have been fully booked from Friday to Sunday morning,” said a receptionist in one of the hotels.