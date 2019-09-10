By JOSEPH OPENDA

A human rights group in Nakuru has devised a new programme that gives a united approach to the fight against urban violence in the region.

Midrift Human Rights Network (Midrift Hurinet) in partnership with DIGNITY – Danish Institute against Torture – has introduced a place-based leadership development training programme that focuses on combining efforts in the prevention of urban violence.

The programme, developed by Dr Rob Worrall, involves bringing together individuals from various sectors, equipping them with leadership skills and knowledge in prevention of urban violence in a specific area.

The individuals, according to Dr Worrall, share information they hold in possession amongst themselves regarding the issues in the area which they use to find solutions to the common problem.

“The data shared [by] the individuals from the inter-sectoral department helps in developing a violence observatory tool that will be used towards reduction of violence in urban towns,” Said Dr Worrall.

The programme which commenced in 2017 in Nakuru saw fifty leaders graduate over the weekend and were issued with certificates in a ceremony presided over by Kabazi Ward MCA Peter Mbae.

URBAN VIOLENCE PREVENTION

The individuals comprising of public health workers, security personnel, civil societies and opinion leaders were drawn from Naivasha and Nakuru urban centres.

Midrift Human Rights Network Chief Executive Officer Joseph Omondi said Nakuru County is among the regions grappling with urban violence and the programme will give a new dimension to the fight and prevention.

He challenged the participants to remain focused and share the information with others to effectively achieve its intended objective.

“We really need to come out of our comfort zones and join hands with other stakeholders in addressing issues of crime and urban violence in our county” said Omondi.

Dr Mbae on his part assured Midrift Human Rights network that he will pass the information to the county assembly for consideration during the formation and implementation policies on urban violence prevention.