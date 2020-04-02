Officers in trouble for whipping Kenyans during curfew

By BAYA SAMUEL

Four police officers who assaulted Kenyans as they enforced the coronavirus curfew in Rift Valley have been interdicted.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Marcus Ocholla said it was unfortunate that the officers assaulted civilians in the disguise of enforcing the curfew.

"Four of the officers have been interdicted and they are all from Nakuru. We are not in the business of beating people but protecting them.

"Action has been taken against Likia OCS and Mauche OCPP," said Mr Ocholla.

Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said preliminary investigation found that the officers physically assaulted people of Friday night.

"We don't send officers to go and whip Kenyans, but we expect them to maintain law and order. We will not allow indiscipline to prevail," said Mr Natembeya.

