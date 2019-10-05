Mr Nderitu said all the vehicles were heading to Nairobi from Eldoret during the 5pm incident.

By JOHN NJOROGE

One person died after the truck he was driving hit several vehicles at Sachang'wan area on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Friday evening.

Molo Division Traffic Officer Moses Nderitu said the accident involved two trucks, a Probox car and a 14- seater matatu.

Mr Nderitu said the vehicles were heading to Nairobi from Eldoret during the 5pm incident. He said that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle before hitting another truck.

“One of the truck drivers sustained serious injuries and was taken to Molo Sub County Hospital for treatment,” said Mr Nderitu.

The police boss said the accident caused a heavy traffic jam. The truck was carrying dry maize and sorghum.

The incident came only hours after an Eldoret Express bus collided with a truck at Pala area, about 3km from Awasi trading centre in Kisumu County. At least 13 passengers died in the Thursday night accident.