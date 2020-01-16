By MACHARIA MWANGI

One person has died while seven others have been injured after a Malaba-bound bus collided with a lorry near the Gilgil weighbridge on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

The incident happened early morning Thursday.

Among those injured included two children.

The injured passengers were rushed to different hospitals within Gilgil for treatment.

LORRY LEFT LANE

A senior police officer at the scene of the 4am incident said the lorry driver swerved to the right side of the road, leading to the crash.

"We suspect the driver had dozed off, leaving his lane," said the officer.

The lorry driver, according to the Gilgil Traffic Boss Robert Mugo, escaped unhurt and fled from the scene moments later.

"We have started looking for him," he said.