A woman has died while 48 passengers have been injured after the bus they were travelling in veered of the road and rolled in Ihindu along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway near the Kinungi blackspot.

The woman died on the spot, with rescuers taking more than three hours to retrieve her body from the bus belonging to Mbukinya company.

The driver of the 62-seater Nairobi-bound bus veered from his lane towards the right side of the road where the vehicle tipped over and rolled several times into a nearby farm.

FOGGY WEATHER

A witness, Kamau Gichuhi, who was among the first responders, said the bus driver claimed to have lost his way in the foggy weather during the 4am incident.

"The driver looked tired and haggard. But we managed to rescue a large number of victims involved in the early morning accident," said Mr Gichuhi.

Those injured were rushed to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

"We received 48 patients and we have managed to stabilise a number of them who are due for discharge," said the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Angeline Ithondeka.

INJURED

Among those injured, she said, were 11 children, with 18 others suffering serious injuries, while 10 of the victims sustained fractures.

"As per now, majority of the victims are in stable condition but under watch," said Dr Ithondeka.

Naivasha Sub-County Deputy Police Commander John Kwasa said the bus was headed to Nairobi from Butere.

"The bus crew took over from their colleagues at the Nakuru bus terminus and proceeded with the journey," he said

Mr Kwasa admitted that they were investigating claims of drink driving at the time of the incident.