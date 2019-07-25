By MACHARIA MWANGI

Police in Naivasha are investigating the death of a 19-year-old girl whose body was retrieved inside a water pan in the family's compound.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said the teenage is suspected to have committed suicide.

He said they were still at the initial stages of investigations to establish what transpired prior to the incident.

"Family members found her pair of slippers near the pan and suspected she might have jumped inside the water and drowned," he said.

Local divers assisted in retrieving the body which was later taken to the Naivasha Sub County hospital mortuary for autopsy.

A villager told the Nation that the girl was due to join a vocational training centre in Naivasha, having declined a similar offer in her home village of Maeilla.