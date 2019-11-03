By MERCY KOSKEY

Police officers in Free Area, Nakuru County, are searching for a man believed to have fled after killing his wife.

The body of the victim, 35-year-old Naomi Wanjiru, was found in her bedroom by her eldest son at about 7am on Sunday.

He went to ask her for money to buy milk for breakfast.

The boy said he tried waking his mother up since it was unusual for her to sleep in.

“My mother usually wakes us up very early. I found her but our father was not there,” he said, adding he saw the man leaving with a bag in the wee hours but did not ask him where he was going.

STEP-FATHER

The boy, 17, noted that the suspect, Mr Titus King'oria, was not their biological father but that they had lived together since 2015.

“We have been living together as a family ... he was like our father. He never quarrelled with our 'mum' or with us. We always respected him,” he said.

Neighbours said they were woken by the boy's screams after he found out that his mother was dead. Some also said the family members never quarrelled.

“Ms Wanjiru was a hardworking woman who always strove to provide food for her children," one said.

The woman worked as a vendor at Free Area market and had three children.

STRANGULATION

Area Sub-county Police Commander Ellena Kaburu said they suspected strangulation.

Ms Kaburu said they launched investigations as soon as the chief informed them of the matter.