By JOHN NJOROGE

Police in Molo Town have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly hacked his wife to death using a machete on Sunday evening.

Molo Sub County Police Commander Isaac Odumbe said the suspect attacked his wife, Lucy Waithira Wanjiku, 35, at her salon in Molo Town.

“The suspect used a sharp panga to slash his wife in the neck before fleeing,” said Mr Odumbe.

Police recovered the blood-stained weapon at the scene on the murder. Mr Odumbe said during the attack, there were no customers at the salon.

“It was a very swift attack that lasted less than 10 minutes,” said the police boss.

Police say the couple had three children.

“We have launched investigations to establish why the suspect, who is at large, killed his wife,” said the police boss in a telephone interview with Nation.

“We are following crucial leads on the suspect's movements,” said Mr Odumbe.