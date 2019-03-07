Mr Ngugi is accused of allowing Mr Waiganjo unlimited access and use of police vehicles in addition to allocating him a personal police driver identified as Corporal Joel Mopel.

A Nakuru court will today determine whether Joshua Karianjahi Waiganjo, the man accused of masquerading as a senior police officer and three others, have a case to answer.

Mr Waiganjo masqueraded as an Assistant Police Commissioner for more than five years before he was discovered.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joe Omido, is expected to determine whether Mr Waiganjo, former Rift Valley Police boss John M’Mbijiwe and ex-Anti-Stock Theft Unit Commandant Michael Remi Ngugi have a case to answer. The case was closed after at least 37 witnesses testified.

Mr M'Mbijiwe and Mr Ngugi have denied abuse of office charges for protecting Mr Waiganjo who masqueraded as a senior police officer for years.

FILE OPENED

Mr M'Mbijiwe is alleged to have ordered a “personal” file opened in Mr Waiganjo’s name to pass him off as a police reservist on November 23, 2012.

He also allegedly allowed him to ride in a police helicopter during a sensitive security mission to Baragoi, Samburu on October 30,2012 prior to the Suguta Valley massacre where 42 police officers were killed.

Mr M’mbijiwe further faces charges of ordering an officer under him to release two lorries to Mr Waiganjo when he knew that the imposter was not the lawful owner of the vehicles.

He allegedly committed the offence on August 30, 2012. Mr Ngugi is accused of allowing Mr Waiganjo unlimited access and use of police vehicles in addition to allocating him a personal police driver identified as Corporal Joel Mopel.

SENIOR OFFICER

He committed the offence between July and November, 2012, at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit headquarters in Gilgil. Mr Waiganjo is accused of masquerading as a senior police officer.

The two are out on a Sh2 million bond. Mr Waiganjo is out after Naivasha High Court suspended his five-year jail term in 2017 and ordered a fresh trial.

Mr Waiganjo was earlier sentenced for impersonating an Assistant Police Commissioner, dressing in police uniform and being in possession of government stores.

FAIR TRIAL

But a former Naivasha Judge Christine Meoli quashed the sentence noting he did not undergo a fair trial as crucial evidence was left out during hearing.

She directed him to take plea at the Naivasha Chief Magistrate's court on June 13, 2017. Hearing of the matter is underway.

Mr Waiganjo previously served a two-year sentence at the Naivasha Maximum Prison.