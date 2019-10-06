Dr Mburu also revealed that another seven-year-old girl is admitted to the facility after she was sexually assaulted in Gilgil sub-county.





By ERIC MATARA

Police in Njoro, Nakuru County, are holding a 13-year-old boy for allegedly defiling a neighbour’s one and half years-old baby at Mau Narok area.

According to neighbours, the child had been left under the care of the teenager when he defiled her on Friday.

“The boy took advantage of the mother’s absence to commit the heinous act. He was caught on the act by passers-by, who rescued the child,” said a neighbour who sought anonymity.

Police officers saved the teenager from lynching by an irate mob that was baying for his blood. The baby was rushed to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for treatment.

DEFILEMENT

Njoro Sub County Police Commander Mohammed Huka, confirmed the teenager’s arrest, saying that the suspect will be arraigned to face defilement charges.

“We have arrested the suspect and has been in police custody since Friday. He will be charged before the children court on Monday,” said the police boss.

Nakuru Level Five Hospital medical superintendent Dr Joseph Mburu said: “The minor has undergone surgery and she is in stable condition,” said Dr Mburu.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Dr Mburu also revealed that another seven-year-old girl is admitted to the facility after she was sexually assaulted in Gilgil sub-county.

Meanwhile, human rights activists in Nakuru have expressed concern over the increased cases of sexual abuse targeting minors in the region.