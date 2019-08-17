By ERIC MATARA

Detectives in Nakuru County have begun investigating the murder of prominent businessman David Mwangi Wachira, popularly known as Kamlesh.

Mr Wachira, the owner of Biscept Limited Company, was attacked by unknown assailants on Saturday morning.

According to Nakuru Town West police boss Patrick Olonyi, a gang of about six criminals attacked the Mr Wachira at around 1am at his Industrial area factory, using crude weapons, leaving him with serious injuries.

“The assailants who were wearing hoods, made their way into the factory by jumping over the perimeter wall. They attacked him and left him lying in a pool of blood," said Mr Olonyi.

The police boss said, Mr Wachira later succumbed to the injuries at the Mediheal Hospital.

The businessman's body, which was taken to PN Ngari Funeral Home in Nakuru town, had visible injuries on the forehead and on the neck.

An officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, who sought anonymity told the Nation that, detectives were following crucial leads including the people he interacted with before he was attacked.

"The businessman had arrived from a business trip to Kisumu before he was attacked. We are tracing his last movements and conversations to find out what transpired before he was attacked by the gang," said the officer.

He added: "We will not rest until we ensure that the killers are apprehended."

The killers made away with Mr Wachira' phones. Police said the motive behind the murder are unclear.

A worker at the factory, told the police that the assailants later ransacked the premises and Mr Wachira’s office before leaving the scene.

Meanwhile Nakuru Town West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama and other leaders have condemned the killing and urged police to speed up investigations into the murder.

Mr Arama described the businessman as a humble man.

“I urge security agents to conduct thorough investigations and bring to book those behind the murder of the youthful businessman,” said Mr Arama.

The lawmaker called on Mr Wachira’s family to stay calm as police carry out investigations.