Nakuru police rescue gang rape suspects from lynch mob

Police in Elburgon, Nakuru County have arrested six people suspected of raping a 45-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

Ndoswa Chief Jonnah Komen said the police arrested the six moments after the woman was taken to hospital following tips from members of the local community.

"When I arrived, the residents wanted to lynch the suspects but I managed to calm them down and ordered for their arrest," the chief said.

The victim's husband said he was shocked by the act that was committed by people well known to them.

"We completed our casual works from the village on Saturday when my wife, after taking lunch in a nearby kiosk, told me that she wanted to go see her friend nearby," he said, adding that he waited for her on Saturday evening but she never returned.

He said he received the news on Sunday morning that his wife was gang raped.

