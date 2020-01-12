By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

Gender activists in Nakuru County have asked the police to conduct thorough investigations after a 40-year-old woman was beheaded and her breasts and two arms chopped off in a bizarre murder.

Ms Mary Njoki, who went missing on December 16 last year, was found murdered and her body dumped near Lake Nakuru National Park two days later.

The matter was reported at Bondeni Police Station but so far no suspects have been arrested.

“This is not an ordinary killing and police must conduct thorough investigations and arrest the culprits,” said Mr Dominic Kitetu.

DANGERS TO WOMEN

Ms Hilda Achieng’ said Ms Njoki's death was a pointer to the dangers that many single women in the slums of Nakuru are facing.

Advertisement

“Many single women are living in fear and detectives must up their game and reveal the killers of Ms Njoki because we don’t know who is next,” said Ms Achieng’.

Ms Njoki was given an emotional send-off at the Nakuru South Cemetery on Saturday.

PAINED

Mourners who spoke at the funeral said they were pained and shocked by the brutal killing of the mother of one.

“This killing of my third born daughter is the hand of the evil man but one-day God will revenge for us and wipe the tears from us,” said Mr James Gathu Kariuki, the woman’s father.

He said the family was shocked by the killing and urged the police to speed up investigations and make sure the culprits are apprehended.

“This country has a government and these kind of murders are increasingly becoming business as usual and something must be done to stop these killings of innocent Kenyans,” said Mr Kariuki.

“If the government was doing its constitutional duty, today my daughter Njoki whose future could have been of importance to the nation would be alive,” he said.

“God will heal your hurting hearts. What an unfortunate cursed hand that killed her. God is there and will one day punish the killers,” said Mr Hamisi Mohamed.