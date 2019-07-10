Puzzle over bodies found in Lake Naivasha

By MACHARIA MWANGI

Police in Naivasha are investigating claims that two people whose bodies were found floating in Lake Naivasha were victims of a lynch mob.

A source told the Nation that the two were accosted as they tried to pull out fishing nets from the water and steal the fish on Monday night.

“We are yet to establish what transpired, but we have stepped up the probe,” said Naivasha Sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Kenneth Njoroge.

Speaking to the Nation soon after the incident, seasoned lake operator David Kilo claimed that the two men might have been killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped into the lake.

But Mr Njoroge said the bodies did not have visible marks when they were retrieved from the lake.

“We are awaiting for a postmortem report to help us establish the actual cause of death,” he said.