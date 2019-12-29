By FRANCIS MUREITHI

A family in Barut, Nakuru west, is mourning after a 13 – year old boy drowned in River Ndarugu on Saturday.

The boy, according to the police, downed 50 meters away from the Ndarugu River bridge.

“This is the saddest moment for our family this year, the boy was set to join Form One,” said a relative.

This tragic incident comes in the wake of another disaster on Thursday where a six-year-old boy drowned in the same river.

SWOLLEN RIVER

Nakuru Town West Sub-County Administrator Stephen Kung’u said the boy slipped into the swollen river as he played with other children.

“The county disaster management unit, firefighters and several volunteers are searching for the two bodies,” said Mr Kung’u.

Led by Mr Simon ole Sangale, local leaders said there is need to sensitise those living near the river on the dangers of their neighbourhood.

“The county government should train divers who can respond fast when such disasters happen,” said Mr Sangale.

Mr Kung’u cautioned parents against allowing their children to play near the river.

SAFER GROUNDS

“With unpredictable weather patterns, I urge parents to ensure their children stay away from River Ndarugu,” said Mr Kung’u.

He also urged those living along River Ndarugu to move to safer grounds.

“I urge those living near the river to move to safer grounds and wait for the rains to subside,” said Mr Kung’u.