When Richard Cheruiyot left home to join friends at a local bar in Sachang’wan last Friday, little did he know that he would join the list of people bearing stab wounds inflicted by area assistant chief.

Mr Cheruiyot makes eight the number of people who have allegedly been assaulted by Mr Reuben Ruto, the assistant chief of Soin sub-location, in just six weeks.

WALKS FREE

They have reported the matter at the Sachang’wan Police Post, taken OB numbers, taken P3 forms, but that is the far they could go.

Still, the chief walks free, intimidates them, and dares them to report the matter to wherever they want to.

Mr Cheruiyot alleges that on the day the administrator assaulted him, he had arrived at the bar and sat next to the assistant chief, who was already taking his drink.

“Just when I had taken a seat, the table shook and some beer spilt from his bottle. He got angry, took a beer bottle and tried hitting me with it, but he missed.

PEN KNIFE

“He then reached out to his pocket and drew a pen knife and stabbed me twice on the hands,” Mr Cheruiyot said.

He reported the matter at the Sachang’wan Police Station under OB number 06/04/10/19.

Before him, another victim, Mr Julius Sang, had been assaulted three times and now alleges he lost his hearing ability after the attack.

It was not until he was assaulted the last time that he reported the case at the same police station and given OB number 05/07/10/19.

Another victim, Mr Samuel Chege, alleges that the chief hit him with a knife on his head in August, while they were in a bar together. His OB number at the same police station is 05/16/08/19.

The P3, which accompanied his hospital referral letter, states that he had a deep cut in the head.

STABBED

Other victims include Mr Joel Cheruiyot and Mr Robert Keter, who admitted that they were stabbed by the chief, but they settled the matter out of court.

Locals now say they want the chief interdicted and arrested for the assault.

“In a span of two months, he has stabbed eight people. He has assaulted several others and there are women who have complained of sexual harassment.

He demands sexual favours before offering services,” said Mr Sam Koech, a resident.

When reached on phone, the chief denied the allegations before disconnecting the call. On second call and upon furnishing him with the names of the victims and OB numbers, he denied everything.