Row between Nakuru elected, nominated MCAs escalates

By Francis Mureithi

The bad blood between nominated and elected MCAs at the Nakuru County Assembly is slowly turning House debates into war of words.

The assembly sittings on Wednesday ended prematurely after nominated MCA Rose Karugi Njoroge and Dundori Ward Representative Michael Machembu Chege, who both come from Dundori Ward, engaged in bitter exchange of words on the floor of the House.

SHOUTING CONTEST

At one point, the 78-member House was turned into a shouting contest between elected and nominated MCAs, raising questions on whether the assembly has the capacity to debate soberly.

Deputy Speaker Samuel Kipkemoi Tonui was forced to adjourn the session after the shouting contest intensified, prompting some nominated MCAs to walk out in protest.

Tension began when Mr Chege, who is the Roads committee chairperson, accused Ms Njoroge of undermining him.

Mr Chege was deliberating on a petition by Mr Joseph Kabuga, head teacher Naka Primary School over the deplorable state of pre-primary classrooms at the institution.

“Ms Njoroge organised a demonstration against me over a road that was not under the county government. If she is interested in my seat she should wait for 2022 and we shall test our popularity on the ground,” said Mr Chege.

DENIED CLAIMS

Ms Njoroge, who denied the claims said: “Mr Chege should stop bringing village politics in this House. I have no interest whatsoever on what he is doing at the ward,” said Ms Njoroge.

However, deputy speaker advised the two MCAs against settling their political differences on the floor of the House.

“Don’t start early political campaigns on the floor of the House,” said Mr Tonui.

The widening rift between the 23 nominated MCAs, majority of who are women, and the 55 elected MCAs comes at a time when the nominated MCAs are accusing their elected counterparts of violating their rights in the House. The assembly has only two male nominated MCAs.

The elected MCAs de-whipped 12 nominated MCAs from various House committee positions.

UNITY

In a rare show of unity, the county assembly moved a notice of motion adopting a report of the Committee on Selection and Harmonisation of membership of Sectoral and Select committee of the assembly on October 17, 2018.

However, in a landmark ruling, a High Court in Nakuru on Tuesday declared nominated MCAs are entitled to equal opportunities, responsibilities and privileges just like their elected counterparts.

Justice Joel Ngugi noted it was irrational to have mileage allowance for nominated ward reps capped over claims they do not need to travel to wards to consult electorates the way elected members do.

The 12 de-whipped Nakuru nominated MCAs had moved to court through the National Gender Equality Commission.