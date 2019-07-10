By MACHARIA MWANGI

A row is brewing over land ownership at the Moi Ndabi settlement scheme in Naivasha following claims of double allocations.

On Tuesday, more than 400 farmers claiming ownership walked into the office of the Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya seeking audience.

Speaking after the three-hour meeting, their leader, Thomas Nchashoi, said the parcel of land in contention was allocated to them by former President Daniel arap Moi through a decree.

ALLOTMENT LETTERS

“We were issued with allotment letters indicating that with were the bona fide members,” he told journalists.

He said some of them left and settled elsewhere, only to return and find their parcels of land already occupied.

Mr Nchashoi warned that they are likely to “forcibly” occupy parcels of land allocated to them if the government fails to resolve the matter.

“We are ready to use force if the two levels of government fail to amicably resolve the matter,” warned the elder.

Another beneficiary, Jonathan ole Nalangu accused some of the officials involved in settlement of having colluded with brokers to sell their land.

“We have, several times sought audience with settlement officials but they have been taking us in circles,” he added.

He said the recent land clinic held in Naivasha failed to resolve the matter that dates back more than 20 years.

ENOSUPUKIA CLASHES

Majority of the beneficiaries are victims of the Enosupukia clashes that left hundreds of people homeless with Mr Peter Kuronoi saying they have been suffering in silence.

He said the land was allocated in three phases, with those in Phase One having been relocated to higher ground due to flooding and the area having been declared a disaster zone.

Mr Mathioya called for calm among the agitated villagers, adding that the issue is being sorted out by the relevant authorities.

“Besides that, we shall not allow anyone to break the law. Those talking of bloodshed will only have themselves to blame,” cautioned the tough talking administrator.