By JOSEPH OPENDA

A primary school in Nakuru has embarked on inspiring its pupils to adopt a culture of saving money in order to secure their future.

St Peter’s Elite School in Gilgil has embarked on the strategy that is aimed at inculcating a positive culture among its pupils for them to secure their future education.

Among the strategies include rewarding top learners with cash which they are encouraged to put in their savings accounts.

AWARDS

Speaking during an award ceremony held at the school, Headteacher Simon Mburu said their aim is to facilitate smooth learning in the future for bright students from the school.

Mr Mburu further noted that the school has been keen on preparing its pupils to tackle the challenges existing in the society that they are likely to face in future.

“We prepare our pupils well to fit in the society. We make them conscious of the challenges and guide them on how to face them. We also encourage their parents to have good plans for their future education,” said Mr Mburu.

TOP PERFORMERS

During the ceremony, the school rewarded all its pupil who scored 400 marks and above in the 2019 KCPE exams with Shi10,000 each.

At least 46 candidates out of 116 scored over 400, securing admission to national secondary schools.

Susan Thuita Njagi, the top pupil, scored 429 marks to become among the best performers countrywide.

She said she will deposit the money given to her in her savings account.