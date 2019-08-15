By ERIC MATARA

Kuresoi MP Joseph Tonui wants funds for the schools music festivals increased and sent to the institutions directly in order to help them prepare well

Mr Tonui, who spoke in Nakuru Town on Wednesday, appealed to the Kenya Music Festival organisers to also establish a proper coordination with school heads during the event.

He was flanked by a number of heads of schools which participated in the just concluded 93rd Kenya Music Festival, whose national competitions took place at Kabarak University in Nakuru County.

“Schools from parts of central Kenya, Mombasa and other far-flung areas had difficulties in ferrying their students to the venue. This was mainly because event organisers did not fuel buses and pay allowances to teachers accompanying the students in time,” said Mr Tonui, a former Kenya National Union of Teachers official.

POOR FACILITATION

A number of headteachers who sought anonymity told the Nation that they experienced difficulties due to poor facilitation.

They revealed that most participants arrived at the event late due to transport hitches.

Most of the teachers who spoke to the Nation expressed their frustrations in ferrying students to Nakuru.

“Money is paid for activities and we want the cash brought to schools for proper management to avoid inconveniences,” said one school principal who did not wish to be named.

The 93rd edition of Kenya National Music Festival was sponsored by the Ministry of Education, the Nakuru County government and the Unicef.

Unicef sponsored songs on the campaign against all forms of violence against children.