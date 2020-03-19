By JOHN NJOROGE

More by this Author

One person has been admitted to an isolation ward at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital after exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

According to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Joseph Mburu, the patient was brought in on Wednesday night from a guest house at Salgaa trading centre with flu symptoms.

“Doctors are treating the patient as a contact person but, already, samples have been taken from him and sent to an Influenza laboratory in Nairobi for testing,” Dr Mburu said.

The hospital boss said the incident brings to two the number of patients in its isolation ward.

“We have quarantined another patient who was brought in on Saturday from a hotel in Nakuru town as we wait for his results. He is a Dutch national who has stayed in isolation for five days now,” he said.

Yesterday's patient is said to have sought medication at a health centre in Salgaa, Rongai Sub-County, after he felt unwell.

Advertisement

However, area Assistant County Commissioner Daniel Mutei said the patient was in the company of four other people who had booked lodgings at the trading centre.

Mr Mutei said the group of five had travelled from Mombasa using a truck driven by the admitted patient.

“The five people had arrived at Salgaa from Mombasa a day before one of them was noticed to be unwell. They escorted him to a nearby health centre but later an ambulance was called to transfer the patient to Nakuru Level Five Hospital,” Mr Mutei said.

It was not disclosed where the group was travelling to.

Mr Mutei has urged members of the public to be vigilant, avoid speculation and report any suspicious incidents to the relevant authorities.