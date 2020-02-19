By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The perennial water shortage in parts of Nakuru and Baringo counties will soon end with the Sh3 billion Chemususu water supply and distribution project nearing its completion.

A spot check by the Nation established that work on distribution project along the Nakuru –Eldama Ravine Road where the pipeline is passing ahead of the June completion, was gathering momentum.

Last week Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur inspected the ongoing work.

65 PER CENT COMPLETE

At least more than 30 water reservoirs in Eldama Ravine, Mogotio in Baringo County and Rongai Sub-County in Nakuru are 65 per cent complete.

Mr Tuimur, who was accompanied by Central Rift Water Works Development Agency Chief Executive Officer Hosea Wendot and other officials from the ministry, said at least 10 reservoirs of different capacities were ready, while others are in various stages of construction.

“We want to make sure that the project is completed by June so that residents in these areas can start enjoying access to clean and uninterrupted water supply,” said Mr Tuimur.

He toured at least four reservoirs in Kabarak, Kiptoim, Kelelwa and Eldama Ravine before inspecting construction of a mega treatment plant at the Sh5.5 billion Chemususu Dam.

MULTIBILLION-SHILLING PROJECT

The multibillion-shilling project is a flagship project of the Jubilee Administration. Already pipes have been laid from Chemususu Dam to Mogotio.

“We want to serve people as far as we can. We want to reach as many people as possible,” he said.

President Kenyatta and DP William Ruto commissioned the 45-metre high dam with a capacity of 12 million cubic metres of water in 2017.

It is also expected to serve residents in Esageri, Solian, Muserechi, Kabimoi, Saos and Rafiki. Mr Wendot assured locals that the project was firmly on course.

He said that more than 20 reservoirs are in Baringo County while the rest are in Nakuru.

“It is a big project and more than 600, 000 people are going to benefit,” he said.