By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui is walking on a tightrope after three legislators challenged him to show the electorate the development projects he has initiated since he took office in 2017.

In a fresh, stinging attack, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and his Nakuru Town East counterpart David Gikaria, have accused the governor of clinging onto national government projects instead of initiating his own using county funds.

The lawmakers, who addressed journalists in Nakuru town on Sunday, demanded that Governor Kinyanjui shows the electorate what he has done in his three years in office.

PROJECTS

“Governor Kinyanjui has developed a tendency to claim responsibility for projects including roads, health facilities and any other key projects done by the national government to hoodwink the public that he is working. I dare Mr Kinyanjui to show the electorate any development projects his administration has initiated, three years since he took office, because the county has been receiving billions of shillings from the national government every financial year,” said Senator Kihika.

According to the senator, instead of the county boss initiating county-funded development projects, he is and taking credit for those funded by the national government.

Advertisement

SHARABLE REVENUE

“We want the governor to be very candid and explain what he has done with the money he receives from the national government as sharable revenue and that generated as local revenue… negligible development has been realised across the county,” added Ms Kihika.

She further accused Governor Kinyanjui of misplaced priorities.

Mr Ngunjiri also weighed in, asking the county boss to stop taking credit for projects funded by the national government.

“Governor Kinyanjui wants to take credit and recognition where he hasn’t worked. I would like to caution the people of Nakuru against buying this propaganda. For instance, the recent issuance of title deeds is not a county project. As a member of the parliamentary committee on lands, l can tell you this is no way an initiative by the county government of Nakuru,” said Mr Ngunjiri.

TRADING CENTRES

He added: “Trading centres in Bahati, Dundori, Elburgon, Liakia, among other places that fall within the mandate of the county government of Nakuru are unplanned and have no title deeds. His administration has abandoned this and what they can now do is to reap from where they never planted.”

The MP accused the county boss of losing touch with the electorate and instead engaging in propaganda to convince residents that he is s working.

“The governor is using the President’s initiatives to hoodwink the people that he is working, but he is deeply asleep and should be ashamed of himself. My advice to him is to desist from such cheap propaganda because it demeans the stature of his office,” said the vocal Bahati lawmaker.

And according to Mr Gikaria, the county still faces a myriad of challenges which residents want addressed by the county government. These, he said, include dilapidated roads and lack of access to clean water.

"All these projects are he claims credit on have been initiated by the national government. Which project has Nakuru initiated from the scratch?” posed Mr Gikaria.

Among projects the leaders say the county chief is riding on include the upgrading of the Lanet airstrip into Nakuru Airport, the Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby Wing maternity hospital at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, the upcoming Naivasha industrial park and dry port and the recent issuance of at least 60,000 title deeds to Nakuru residents.

OUTBURSTS REGRETTABLE

But when reached by the Nation, Governor Kinyanjui maintained that his critics should join him in his transformation and development agenda instead of politicising issues.

“The outburst by a section of leaders from Nakuru County is regrettable and unfortunate. I urge the MPs to stop politicising issues and concentrate on the development agenda. My administration is focused whereas some of my myopic critics have their eyes trained on 2022 general elections,” the county boss told the Nation.

The governor defended his development record, saying he had partnered with global lenders, the national government, government parastatals and donors to ensure Nakuru gets its rightful share of development.

“In 2017, I made promises to the people of Nakuru and that is what l am busy delivering on. I am not interested in sideshows and political machinations. Those who want to challenge me, let them face me in 2022. I am not afraid of them,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

He added, “I will not be cowed by detractors whose only achievement since they were elected is empty rhetoric. I will not stop working with the national government and other partners to spur development in the region.”

The governor further said it is disheartening to see the leaders channel their eloquence and energy into political rhetoric, something they hardly demonstrate when debating important matters of the nation.

“If energies expended on unnecessary bickering were channelled to youth unemployment, food security and other challenges facing the society, we would move much closer to our aspirations as a county and a nation,” he added.

Last week, the three lawmakers were denied access to a function graced by President Kenyatta in Nakuru town.

They blamed Governor Kinyanjui for their predicament.

Governor Kinyanjui later dismissed their claims, urging them to respect the President and avoid hurling insults at the head of State.