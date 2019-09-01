By MACHARIA MWANGI

Six people have died after a matatu and Canter lorry collided head on at Nyakairu along the notorious Kinungi stretch on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Ten other passengers sustained serious injuries in the Saturday evening crash and were rushed to the Naivasha Sub-County hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

A witness, Peter Kariuki, who at the scene, said the collision happened at around 8.50pm when the matatu driver attempted to overtake a convoy of vehicles.

HORRIFYING SCENE

"The matatu driver headed towards Nairobi swerved to the right, crashing into a lorry coming from the opposite direction," he explained.

Mr Kariuki described the scene as horrifying, with several people having been trapped inside the matatu, slowing down rescue efforts.

And while speaking to journalists, Naivasha Sub-County Deputy Police Commander John Kwasa confirmed that five people, including the lorry driver died on the spot.

"The matatu driver died while being rushed to the Naivasha-based healthy facility," he said.

He, too, blamed the matatu driver for the night crash, saying he did not adhere to traffic rules while overtaking.

"Initial investigations indicate the matatu driver was at fault, occasioning the accident," added Mr Kwasa.

CRITICAL

A number of those rushed to the hospital, he stated, were in very critical condition.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam along the busy highway, with police having a hectic time while trying to ease the congestion.

Some of those interviewed called for building of a dual carriageway in area that has claimed many lives.

"We have lost so many lives and the only solution is the construction of a dual carriageway," said Mr Kariuki.