By MERCY KOSKEY

More by this Author

A boy stabbed his elder brother during a scuffle over a piece of wire at Bondeni estate in Nakuru County on Monday.

It is said the 11 and 15-year-olds had been playing outside their house in Upendo when they disagreed, after the younger one asked for the wire.

He then rushed to the house, grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother in the stomach.

Neighbour James Mbaka said the 11-year-old, a Standard Five pupil, was heard threatening to kill his brother if he did not return the wire.

“We didn’t take their quarrel seriously. We thought they were just playing. We are all shocked," he said.

PARENTS AWAY

Advertisement

Mr Evans Ekaliche, the estate's community policing officer, said the children's parents left them with their uncle and travelled upcountry for Christmas.

Mr Ekaliche said the uncle had gone to fetch water nearby when the incident took place.

“The uncle had heard the younger one threatening to kill his brother but thought they were just playing. He was shocked to find him lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

Mr Ekaliche said the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Nakuru Nursing Home. The body was taken to Nakuru County Mortuary.