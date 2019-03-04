By ERIC MATARA

Lack of streetlights in Nakuru town’s major streets is hurting the town’s bid to run a 24-hour economy.

The town’s major streets go to sleep once darkness falls, thanks to vandals who destroyed floodlights installed by the defunct Municipal Council.

A spot-check by the Nation revealed that key streets like Oginga Odinga, Moi Road and Pandit Nehru among others, plunge into darkness once night sets in.

The town’s Gusii road, at the heart of the Central Business District, has now turned to a red light street where commercial sex workers fight for clients at night.

The worst-hit areas are slum dwellings like Kivumbini, Lake View, Kwa Rhoda, parts of Kaptembwa, Flamingo, Kaloleni and Bondeni.

VANDALISED

Various floodlights along key roads and the CBD were either vandalised or knocked down by speeding vehicles. This, residents and traders say, is hurting the region’s economy.

As the county government seeks to establish a 24-hour economy, residents say street lights should be fixed to boost security.

“The county government must install streetlights in key business areas and roads to boost security,” said Mr John Kimani a resident of the town.

According to Ms Beatrice Momanyi, doing business at night is still a challenge as most traders are forced to close early due to insecurity.

“Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s government must address street lighting urgently, cases of people being mugged in darkness have increased,” said Ms Momanyi.

CITY STATUS

The governor, however, said that his government was addressing the issue of street lighting in the town.

“We have awarded a tender for a telescopic aerial lift that will be used in renovation and maintenance of streetlights. The county is also doing an energy consumption and costs audit before we restore lighting in various streets,” read a statement by Governor Kinyanjui through his head of communications Ms Beatrice Obwocha.

Nakuru is among the towns earmarked for elevation into city status.

Last September, the Urban Areas and Cities Amendment Bill got the Cabinet’s approval, paving way for the creation of two new cities in Kenya.