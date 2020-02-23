Naivasha has the highest number of pupils in primary school with a population of 65,447 with males standing at 32,758 and females 32,683.

Professionals in the area have established a scholarship programme for pupils and teachers to uplift education standards.

Subukia is one of the 11 sub counties in Nakuru County with poor academic record.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Subukia has the lowest number girls attending primary classes in Nakuru County according to the population and housing census carried out by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

CHILD LABOUR

One of the biggest challenges in the area is lack of interest by parents to send their children to school, poverty, few pre-primary classes, and child labour among other limitations.

The census report reveals that 464,226 pupils are in primary schools. Of this number, 236,584 are males while female pupils are 227,621 in Nakuru County.

Subukia Sub-County, whose performance in the national examinations has declined over the years, has a population of 20,131 made up of 10,406 males and 9,724 females.

POSITION THREE

Njoro follows closely with a population of 58,333 with males leading at 30,134 and females 28,199.

Kuresoi North are in position three with a population of 48,052 with males leading at 24,692 and females are 23,359.

Rongai, which has one of the best managed National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty is fourth with a population of 43,893 (22,363 males and 21,528 females).

Nakuru North is fifth in enrolment with a population of 43,262 of 22,062 males and 21,195 females.

MORE FEMALES

Kuresoi South is sixth with a population of 43,004 of 22,143 males and 20,859 females. Gilgil is seventh with a population of 38,274 made up of 19,634 males and 18,639 females.

Molo has enrolled 37,005 primary school pupils with males taking the lead at 19,150 and females are 17,854. In Nakuru West, there are more females in primary schools than males.