Police officers in Nakuru Town East have arrested one suspect in connection to burglary incidents in the area.

Sub-County Police Commander Ellena Kabukuru said the suspect, identified as David Kung'u Njeri, 34, was flushed out by officers in an ongoing operation targeting various places in the area including Kanyoni and Bondeni.

"The suspect is one of the wanted criminals in the area and our operation will continue as we seek to flush out all criminals with hideouts in the area," said Ms Kabukuru.

The police boss said the suspect will be arraigned Tuesday.

The police boss said the officers will not relent in fighting the criminals terrorising innocent residents in the area.

ITEMS RECOVERED

During the operation, police officers recovered properties including Kenya Power cables, a CCTV camera, 40 litres of ethanol, three pangas, four Somali swords, a hack saw and a metal bar, among other stolen items suspected to have been stolen.

Ms Kabukuru revealed that the operation targeting drug traffickers, illegal firearms and illicit brews will also be extended to other parts of the region including Flamingo Estate.

The arrest comes barely a week after a Tokalev pistol with eight rounds of ammunition and a Beretta pistol were recovered from a suspect in Nakuru’s Bondeni estate.