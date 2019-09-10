By MACHARIA MWANGI

A Naivasha court has dismissed a request by police to continue detaining a man accused of killing an officer at the troubled Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) farm in Ndabibi.

While releasing the suspect on a Sh30,000 bond, Principal Magistrate Joseph Karanja said that the accused surrendered himself to the police.

He said there was no valid reason to continue holding the suspect.

Police had asked the court to allow them hold the suspect for 14 days to complete investigations.

However, his lawyer Irungu Mburu, told the court that the suspect was initially detained “due to public demand”.

“From the supporting affidavit members of the public who exerted pressure for the arrest of the suspect has bone to chew with him,” Mr Mburu told the court.

The police officer attached to the neighbouring Narok County was on a private errand at the Ndabibi farm when he was shot and killed by assailants.