A post-mortem done early Tuesday revealed that she was strangled to death.

By MERCY KOSKEY

A man wanted by police in connection to the brutal murder of his estranged wife has been found dead.

The body of Joseph Muchiri was found hanging from a tree in Muthiga Farm four days after he disappeared.

Njoro Sub-County Police Commander Mohammed Huka said his team received a report on Tuesday morning from a farm manager that there was a body of a man in their farm.

SUICIDE NOTE

Mr Huka said Muchiri left a suicide note saying that he killed Eunice Wangui.

The body of Mr Muchiri was taken to Nakuru Municipal Mortuary.

Muchiri was being sought by police after Wangui's body was found in Menengai Forest on Saturday by forest warders.

Wangui is said to have left her home on Saturday saying she was going for a date but never returned.

A boda boda rider told investigators that he saw Wangui boarding a matatu alongside her estranged husband.

When Muchiri was confronted by Wangui family about her whereabouts, he admitted that he was with her but said he later dropped her at home around 9pm Saturday.

Wangui's brother Joseph Mwangi said the couple had a long-running marital fights and had at one separated.