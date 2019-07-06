By MARGARET W. MAINA

A suspect was arrested on Friday in connection to the brutal murder of Nakuru County resident Lucy Njeri Sang at her home on June 29.

Ernest Kibet Kemei, 33, was arrested in Koru within Nyanza region, Rongai DCIO Dorcas Cherui said on Saturday. He had been on the run.

“We worked day and night to arrest the suspect. Our efforts have been fruitful. He will be arraigned at the Nakuru Law Courts on Monday," she said.

CRIME SCENE

Ms Njeri was found dead that Saturday at her home in Kirobon farm by her nephew.

The nephew, who had gone to borrow a hoe from her, alerted her ex-husband Job Kole, saying her body was lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

The woman's throat had been slit and she had deep cuts in the face, inflicted by a machete and a knife.

JUSTICE

A postmortem by Government Pathologist Titus Ngulungu found that Ms Njeri died from excessive bleeding

During an interview with the Nation, Mr Kole said, “There was an unlit jiko (charcoal stove), meat and tomatoes on the table, signs that she had been preparing to cook when she met her death."

Neighbours eulogised Ms Njeri as a jovial and sociable woman.