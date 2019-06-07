Currently, a major crackdown is ongoing to arrest suspects and recover stolen animals.

By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI

Police in Nakuru on Thursday night arrested three suspected cattle rustlers and recovered three cows reportedly stolen from Lonyoman in Narok.

Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu said three men in police custody and would be arraigned on Monday, to answer to charges of cattle rustling.

CRIMINAL GANGS

“They were arrested in Likia Forest in Mau Narok at night. Investigations are going on before they are presented in court,” Mr Matu said.

He said police were working to end criminal gangs who have been terrorising residents in the area.

The arrests come after various cases of cattle rustling were reported in the Rift Valley Counties including Baringo and West Pokot.

Currently, a major crackdown is ongoing to arrest suspects and recover stolen animals. The National Police Service has employed aerial surveillance to track down rustlers in the regions.