By MACHARIA MWANGI

The headteacher of Rev Jeremiah Gitau Secondary School has died after the vehicle she was travelling in hit a lorry in Longonot along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway.

She was on her way to collect KCSE examination materials when the crash happened at around 5.10am Monday .

Two other centre managers also suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said the vehicle which was carrying the three rammed into a stationary lorry.

The car in which three headteachers were travelling in on November 4, 2019 and which hit a stationary lorry, killing one of them on the spot. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

DIED ON THE SPOT

"The school head died on the spot while her colleagues sustained serious injuries," Mr Waweru said.

The three from Rev Jeremiah Gitau, Mustard Seed and Kiambogo Secondary Schools were travelling in a vehicle belonging to one of them during the early morning incident.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said that following the incident, arrangements were made to have the exam materials dispatched to the affected schools.

"We have senior Ministry of Education officials who have taken control of the situation in the two private schools and a deputy principal will be in charge of the public School," said the administrator