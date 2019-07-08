Mr Lang’at had earlier been subjected to defilement charges after the matter was reported to Teachers Service Commission disciplinary panel on October 12, 2018.

The father of two told the Nakuru court that a group of men have been visiting his home, threatening to have him detained.

Mr Lang'at was falsely accused of befriending and impregnating a Form Four student.

By PHYLLIS MUSASIA

A secondary school teacher interdicted last year on false allegations of impregnating a student wants the court to protect him from being arrested after the principal of his former school recorded a new statement against him.

Mr Philip Lang’at, 30, through his lawyer Mr Anthony Mukira, told the court he fears for his life following threats from police officers demanding he consents to withdraw criminal case against the Mawingu Secondary School principal Mr Wilson Salpei.

“The OCS at Kuresoi Police Station has now resulted into harassing me by sending police officers who are not in uniform to come and arrest me, a move that has made my life a living hell. I’m already out of employment following frivolous allegations made against me by the Mr Salpei,” read the application in part.

“I have been robbed off my peace in my own home. I can’t spend time with my young family,” Mr Lang’at told Nation outside the court.

'INTIMIDATION'

Mr Mukira said attempts to arrest his client are illegal since there is no formal communication indicating that Mr Lang’at should be arrested.

“The life of my client is in danger. It’s in the public domain that the principal is using the police to intimidate my client so as he consents to withdrawing criminal charges facing him and also continue tarnishing my client’s reputation,” said Mr Mukira.

According to the earlier report provided by the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at Olenguruone in Kuresoi, Mr Lang’at and Salpei clashed over a personal disagreement involving a female teacher who had been employed at the school by the board of management.

A report on investigations carried out indicated that Mr Lang’at was innocent on allegations of befriending and impregnating a Form Four student following a DNA test.

The disciplinary team removed him from the teachers’ registry and dismissed from work.

It was after the DNA test that the DCI recommended criminal charges against the school principal and witnesses who testified against Mr Lang’at before the school’s disciplinary panel.

Mr Alexander Mutei, the criminal investigator, said the teacher was framed by his school principal.

CRIMINAL CASE

The principal, Mawingu Secondary School board chairperson Ms Jane Rono, the victim and her mother were charged in Molo court with conspiracy to defeat justice and interference with witnesses.

According to the charge sheet, on July 2, 2018, at Greenland Hotel in Molo Sub-County the suspects conspired amongst themselves to falsely accuse Mr Lang’at of befriending and impregnating a female student.

Appearing before Molo Magistrate Alice Mukenga, the four denied the charges.

They were also accused of giving false information to the TSC and police.

Mr Salpei is facing an additional charges of abuse of office by influencing the school’s board of management to have the teacher dismissed and harassment for allegedly demanding sexual favours from the female teacher.