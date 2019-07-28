  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nakuru

Three killed, one seriously injured in Lanet crash

Sunday July 28 2019

Nakuru Level Five Hospital

Casualty unit at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital. PHOTO |NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
KEVIN ROTICH
By KEVIN ROTICH
More by this Author

Three people died while one sustained serious injuries on Sunday following a road accident on the Nakuru-Dondori-Lanet Road near Kenya Defence Forces barracks.

Nakuru Sub-County Police Commander Elena Kabukuro, said the accident, which involved a saloon and a motorbike, happened at around 5.30pm.

"The motorbike was heading to Nakuru from Dundori side. It was carrying four passengers,” said," Ms Kabukuro.

"The motorbike rider two of his passengers died on the spot while the third victim was rushed to the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, " Ms Kabukuro added.

Ms Kabukuro added that the motorbike, which was moving at a high speed, kept swerving on the road.  

She said bottles of alcohol were recovered at the scene of the accident.

Also Read

The bodies were taken to the Nakuru Sub County Hospital Mortuary. The accident caused a heavy traffic snarl-up on the busy road.