3 killed, several hurt as matatu hits tour bus in Naivasha

Monday September 9 2019

Accident at Marula along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway

Three people died on September 9, 2019 after this matatu they were travelling in collided with a mini bus at Marula along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • The mini bus was ferrying tourists, some of whom sustained slight injuries.
  • The driver of the matatu was trying to overtake several vehicles at the time of the collision
MACHARIA MWANGI
By MACHARIA MWANGI
MACHARIA MWANGI

Three people have died after the matatu they were travelling in collided with a mini bus at Marula along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

According to Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru, several other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in the Monday crash.

He said among the dead was the matatu’s driver and two of his passengers.

"The matatu driver headed towards Nairobi was trying to overtake a fleet of vehicles when the accident occurred at around midday," said Mr Waweru.

He said the mini bus was ferrying tourists, some of whom sustained slight injuries.