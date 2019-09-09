By MACHARIA MWANGI

Three people have died after the matatu they were travelling in collided with a mini bus at Marula along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

According to Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru, several other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in the Monday crash.

He said among the dead was the matatu’s driver and two of his passengers.

"The matatu driver headed towards Nairobi was trying to overtake a fleet of vehicles when the accident occurred at around midday," said Mr Waweru.