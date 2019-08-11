By MACHARIA MWANGI

Three people among them two Administration Police officers died in a grisly road accident near Kikopey on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway on Saturday night.

The three, according to the Gilgil sub-county Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru, were driving in a private vehicle when they rammed into stationary lorry.

He said the two officers died on the spot while the third victim, a civilian, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nakuru town.

"It seems the driver of the saloon car did not have a clear view of a stationary lorry that had stopped in the middle of the road following another accident," said Mr Opuru.

He said the lorry stalled after hitting another vehicle in the same spot.

HUMAN ERROR

Mr Opuru attributed the 9.30 pm accident to human error with traffic officers continuing with their investigations.

The bodies were later taken to the Gilgil Sub-County Hospital mortuary

The incident caused grief among the officers, the duo having spent the better part of the day with their colleagues.

"It unbelievable, we were within the two officers a few hours earlier before they decided to take a drive," said a distraught colleague.