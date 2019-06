By KATE WANDERI

Two men were on Friday charged with physically assaulting a Nakuru County enforcement officer.

The suspects, Joel Mwangi Ndungu and Felix Oduor Otieno denied beating up Gladys Makungu Mudaiki on June 19.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo released them on Sh10,000 bond each and a surety of similar amount.