Two die in Nakuru road crash

Two passengers perished and eight others sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a road crash at Equator Trading Centre on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Rift Valley traffic enforcement officer Rashid Ali said the crash involved a 14-seater matatu belonging to North Rift sacco, a truck and a Land Cruiser.

"The matatu was heading to Eldoret from Nairobi before it collided with a truck that was moving in the opposite direction," said Mr Ali, adding that the third vehicle rammed into the vehicles from the rear side.

He said the driver of the truck overtook several vehicles before colliding with the oncoming vehicle during the 11:30pm incident.

Mr Ali revealed that the victims, two women, were aboard the matatu.

The incident caused a heavy traffic snarl up on the highway before the mangled wreckage of the vehicles were towed to Timboroa Police Station.

Area assistant chief William Mm'aitsi, who went to the scene of the crash, said the vehicles were extensively damaged.

Some passengers were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret after first aid and others to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital.