alexa Two injured after speeding truck hits road barrier at Migaa - Daily Nation
i
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nakuru

Two injured after speeding truck hits road barrier at Migaa

Thursday March 12 2020

Migaa black spot

The scene of the accident involving a trailer-truck and three other vehicles at the Migaa black spot along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on March 12, 2020. Two drivers were injured in the incident. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • The drivers of the truck and the canter were inured in the crash.
  • Mr Kibor said the incident resulted to a subsequent collision of the other vehicles.
  • He said all the passengers in the other vehicles escaped unhurt.
Advertisement
JOHN NJOROGE
By JOHN NJOROGE
More by this Author

Two people have sustained serious injuries following an accident at the Migaa black spot along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to Salgaa Base Commander Jesire Kibor, the accident involved four vehicles – a trailer-truck, two cars and a canter.

“All the vehicles were heading towards Nakuru from Eldoret. The truck that was speeding hit a bump before knocking down a road barrier after its brakes failed,’’ said Mr Kibor.

Mr Kibor said the incident resulted to a subsequent collision of the other vehicles.

DRIVERS INJURED

The drivers of the truck and the canter were injured in the crash.

Also Read

Advertisement

Mr Kibor said all the passengers in the other vehicles escaped unhurt.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Kibor said the injured were taken to Molo Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

He said the accident caused a heavy vehicle snarl-up along the highway but traffic officers managed to contain the situation.

Since the road barriers were erected along the highway, the number of accidents have reduced.