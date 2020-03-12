By JOHN NJOROGE

More by this Author

Two people have sustained serious injuries following an accident at the Migaa black spot along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to Salgaa Base Commander Jesire Kibor, the accident involved four vehicles – a trailer-truck, two cars and a canter.

“All the vehicles were heading towards Nakuru from Eldoret. The truck that was speeding hit a bump before knocking down a road barrier after its brakes failed,’’ said Mr Kibor.

Mr Kibor said the incident resulted to a subsequent collision of the other vehicles.

DRIVERS INJURED

The drivers of the truck and the canter were injured in the crash.

Advertisement

Mr Kibor said all the passengers in the other vehicles escaped unhurt.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Kibor said the injured were taken to Molo Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

He said the accident caused a heavy vehicle snarl-up along the highway but traffic officers managed to contain the situation.